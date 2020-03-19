Is Bloodstock 2020 cancelled? Everything you need to know!

Many events are facing uncertainty, but is Bloodstock 2020 cancelled?

2020's festival season is now in doubt, with many major events at risk of cancellation or postponement.

Only weeks ago, Boris Johnson instructed us that we must only leave the house for work only if absolutely necessary and to shop for essentials, which must be done as infrequently as possible. As for exercise, he added that we must limit going out for a walk etc. to once a day, and this must be done either alone or with another member of our households.

We are all aiming to prevent the virus from reaching unaffected homes and reducing the colossal strain on the NHS.

Many musicians and comedians are postponing tours for the safety of their fans, but with festival season on the horizon, those planning to attend Bloodstock 2020 are curious as to whether the event will go ahead...

Is Bloodstock 2020 cancelled?

Bloodstock Festival 2020 is being monitored. However, it hasn't been cancelled and is scheduled to go ahead from of Thursday, August 6th 2020 to Sunday, August 9th 2020 across four days.

Other big festivals such as Latitude are also still set to go ahead, but with updates coming every day, it's likely that these events could still be postponed with public safety the priority at present.

The latest update came on Thursday, April 30th 2020, when they announced on Twitter [see below tweet] that they'll be giving a full update regarding the festival on Monday, May 4th 2020.

Be sure to follow them on Twitter for potential updates, as well as keeping an eye on that site.

Although festival-goers are set to flock to the site at Catton Park in August as it stands, there are still concerns as to how this can happen while ensuring that all customers and bands are safe.

BLOODSTOCKERS ‼ Tune in to our Facebook live on Monday 4th May at 3pm for a full update from Bloodstock HQ ‼ pic.twitter.com/78hVK5Qlng — bloodstockfest (@BLOODSTOCKFEST) April 30, 2020

Must-see artists at Bloodstock 2020

As of right now, it's due to go ahead.

That it's still worth keeping in mind who you would want to watch should the festive go off as originally planned. Among the bands announced to perform are Skindred, Paradise Lost and Gloryhammer.

Raised by Owls, Soen and Ramageinc are also set to perform, with the bulk of the action going on across the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Part of the enjoyment of the festival will also be seeing bands who perhaps you haven't seen before, discovering music you'd previously not heard.

