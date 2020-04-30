'If he's comfortable': Sporting director admits he's keen to sign Everton player

Everton have only handed Sandro Ramirez eight Premier League games since he moved to Goodison Park - is he heading back to La Liga this summer?

Real Valladolid are looking into the idea of signing Everton misfit Sandro Ramirez on a permanent basis this summer, sporting director Miguel Angel Gomez has admitted to Radio Valladolid.

While it would be a little much to suggest that the former Barcelona youngster has been a man reborn since returning to La Liga last summer, Sandro certainly appears to have got his career on the right track again.

The 24-year-old has hit the target four times for Valladolid, ending a staggering 52-game goal drought in the process, while catching the eye with his explosive pace from the left-hand side.

And with just over 12 months remaining on his deal at Everton, a permanent departure looks pretty much inevitable for a perennial loanee.

“Sandro has a current contract with Everton. If he is comfortable here and wants to continue, then we can look into the operation,” says Gomez, who will be hoping that The Toffees are ready to cash in on the former Spain U21 star for a cut price deal, as translated by Pucella Fichajes.

Carlo Ancelotti has not been handed the opportunity just yet to see Sandro in action, having only replaced Marco Silva in December, but it feels unlikely that a man who once set La Liga alight with Malaga will be handed a second chance at Goodison Park.

Sandro has done fairly well at Valladolid. But not well enough for Everton to bring him back to Merseyside.

