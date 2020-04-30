Quick links

'If he's comfortable': Sporting director admits he's keen to sign Everton player

Danny Owen
A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton have only handed Sandro Ramirez eight Premier League games since he moved to Goodison Park - is he heading back to La Liga this summer?

Sandro Ramirez of Real Sociedad looks on prior to the start the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Sociedad at Estadio de Mendizorroza on May 04, 2019 in Vitoria-Gasteiz,...

Real Valladolid are looking into the idea of signing Everton misfit Sandro Ramirez on a permanent basis this summer, sporting director Miguel Angel Gomez has admitted to Radio Valladolid.

While it would be a little much to suggest that the former Barcelona youngster has been a man reborn since returning to La Liga last summer, Sandro certainly appears to have got his career on the right track again.

 

The 24-year-old has hit the target four times for Valladolid, ending a staggering 52-game goal drought in the process, while catching the eye with his explosive pace from the left-hand side.

And with just over 12 months remaining on his deal at Everton, a permanent departure looks pretty much inevitable for a perennial loanee.

Sandro Ramirez of Valladolid celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the La Liga match between Real Valladolid CF and RCD Espanyol at Jose Zorrilla on February 23, 2020 in...

“Sandro has a current contract with Everton. If he is comfortable here and wants to continue, then we can look into the operation,” says Gomez, who will be hoping that The Toffees are ready to cash in on the former Spain U21 star for a cut price deal, as translated by Pucella Fichajes.

Carlo Ancelotti has not been handed the opportunity just yet to see Sandro in action, having only replaced Marco Silva in December, but it feels unlikely that a man who once set La Liga alight with Malaga will be handed a second chance at Goodison Park.

Sandro has done fairly well at Valladolid. But not well enough for Everton to bring him back to Merseyside.

Sandro Ramirez of Real Valladolid during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal v Real Valladolid at the Estadio de la Ceramica on September 21, 2019 in Castellon Spain

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

