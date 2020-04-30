What is the I Am Snacking TikTok? Savage has a tasty new remix!

There's a new TikTok trend to complete whilst you're bored in lockdown, and it's another Savage remix!

There's one song that is all over TikTok right now. Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' started with a simple Dance Challenge to the popular chart topping song.

Then we saw it rise to fame with the popular Tiger King Carole Baskin remix, with people dressing up as Joe Exotic and filming themselves doing the dance. And Beyonce and Megan even created their own remix of the song.

And now Savage has another new version. Someone has changed the lyrics again and this time it's food related!

What is the I Am Snacking TikTok?

The TikTok is a remix of the popular TikTok song Savage. It involves using the sound "original sound - indiagants" on TikTok, but you could definitely make up your own as well.

The remix follows the same tune of the original song, but lists different type of snacks, and the song goes just like this: "I am snacking. Cheetos, Pringles, Ramen. French Fries, Chicken Nuggets. Ice Cream Sandwich. What am I craving? What am I craving?"

If you know the song Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, then try and sing that sentence in the tune of the song. It totally works!

How to do the I am Snacking TikTok

First you'll have to gather all the snacks you need. If you're using the original sound you'll need Cheetos, Pringles, Ramen, French Fries, Chicken Nuggets and Ice Cream. But you can swap it out for anything you want really and make up your own song!

Search 'I am Snacking TikTok' into the search bar and find someone else who has done the video. Then save the sound to your favourites by clicking on it.

Now you're ready to to film your TikTok.

Play the sound and show the different types of snacks in time with the sound.

Or you could even do the Savage Dance at the same time!

Why not try the Tiger King version too!

Another version of the popular TikTok Savage dance by Megan Thee Stallion is the Tiger King remix.

The Netflix documentary involving Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, owners of big cat zoo's across America went viral all over TikTok, with people changing the lyrics of Savage to include the fact that Carole Baskin killed her husband, something that is highly speculated.

