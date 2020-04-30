'I am looking': Manager speaks after being linked with Newcastle job

Newcastle United are said to be interested in bringing in Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss.

Mauricio Pochettino has told BT Sport that he is ‘so motivated’ for a new challenge, amid links with Newcastle United.

Sky Sports have suggested that Newcastle are prepared to offer Pochettino a huge contract to try and convince him to come to St. James’ Park.

Pochettino has been out of work since he left Tottenham Hotspur last year.

And the Argentine boss has now confirmed that he is ready to come back to management, amid links he could join the Magpies.

“I am looking to move on and I am so motivated for the next project,” Pochettino said.

If Pochettino was to join Newcastle it certainly could be an exciting project to lead.

The Magpies are set to become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League under their new owners.

Pochettino could have a vast amount of funds, but he would have to make huge changes at Newcastle if he was to turn them into a real force.

Newcastle are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings, and it seems likely that big alterations to their squad will need to be made to get them competing back at the top of the table.