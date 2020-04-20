How many wives has Boris Johnson had? And how many children does he have?

At the moment, people are wondering how many wives Boris Johnson has had and how many children he has.

During these troubling times, all eyes are on Boris Johnson.

It seems like so long ago when the prime minister made the pivotal announcement addressing UK lockdown measures. He informed us all only to leave the home for work if absolutely necessary, shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and exercise once a day, either alone or with members of our households.

That was, indeed, weeks ago. Since then, Boris himself tested positive for the coronavirus and spent time in intensive care.

Now, he's back at the helm at 10 Downing Street and gave a speech on Monday, April 27th, warning that we're in the moment of maximum risk.

His return to work was big news, as was the birth of his son with fiancée Carrie Symonds.

In the wake of the announcement, people have some questions...

How many wives has Boris Johnson had?

Boris Johnson has had two wives.

He married his first wife - Allegra Mostyn-Owen - back in 1987, but they divorced down the line in 1993. As for the ceremony itself, the Daily Mail described it as "a cross between La Dolce Vita and Brideshead Revisited."

She is the daughter of art historian William Mostyn-Owen and Italian writer Gaia Servadio.

The source includes that she felt very lonely when they moved to Brussels, where a then 24-year-old Boris Johnson was the Telegraph’s European correspondent. As a result of the move, her career at the Evening Standard took a hit. However, later fearing she would have a breakdown, she went away to London in 1990.

Six months later, she began coming back to him on weekends in attempts to fix the relationship. Although, as Sonia Purnell - author of Just Boris; a Tale of Blond Ambition - wrote: "‘For Boris, never a man to be alone for long, it was already too late. He had begun a dedicated pursuit of a childhood friend, Marina Wheeler, who had arrived in Brussels in 1990, just as Allegra was leaving."

Allegra agreed to divorce him in 1993 and he married Marina the same year, which is also when his first baby with her was born.

He and Marina divorced in 2018.

How many children does Boris Johnson have?

The exact number of children Boris Johnson has is uncertain. However, in terms of confirmed children, he has six.

As highlighted by Forbes, he has four children with Marina Wheeler, but also a fifth child with Helen Macintyre, an art consultant he had an affair with during his time as London's mayor.

This was initially intended to remain private, but in 2013 it was later determined in court that the public has the right to know about the affair, and therefore, their child.

The sixth is, of course, his newborn son with fiancée Carrie Symonds.

However, the earlier source [Forbes] includes that, during the aforementioned court proceedings, it was suggested that his child with Macintyre may only be one of two children resulting from Boris' affairs.

Questions regarding the matter inevitably resurfaced during the 2019 election campaign, but he was stern in shutting them down: "I love my children very much, but they are not standing at this election... I’m not, therefore, going to comment on them.”

