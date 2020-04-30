Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

How Dayot Upamecano blow can help Arsenal

Dan Coombs
Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal appear set to miss out on Dayot Upamecano this summer.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

Arsenal's hopes of signing centre-back Dayot Upamecano this summer appear set to fail.

Sky Sport Germany has reported Upamecano is set to agree a contract extension at RB Leipzig.

It is a surprising outcome considering the Frenchman had been widely expected to leave the club this summer.

 

Arsenal and Bayern Munich had both been competing to sign Upamecano, and pay his £52 million release clause.

For Arsenal, this is a big disappointment. They had been tracking Upamecano since last summer.

Clarity

The Gunners can turn this into a positive. It is better to know now over Upamecano, than several months down the line.

Arsenal can now re-budget their transfer funds accordingly, knowing Upamecano is not an option.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during the Arsenal 1st Team Training Session at London Colney on February 26, 2020 in St Albans, England.

A permanent move for Pablo Mari is likely to become more of a priority.

Young Reims defender Axel Disasi is also now more pressing [The Sun], while El Gol Digital have also linked Villarreal's Pau Torres.

Real Valladolid's Mohamed Salisu would be another young, talented option Arsenal should consider.

Arsenal can now push ahead looking at one of these moves, while also diverting funds which could have been spent on Upamecano to other areas of the squad if a cheaper centre-back is bought.

Missing out is a blow, but Arsenal can still retrieve the situation and turn it into a positive.

Mikel Arteta the manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch