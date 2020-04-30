'Hopefully': Spain international hopes team-mate rejects potential Liverpool move

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders have made contact with La Liga giants Valencia over a deal to bring Ferran Torres to Anfield.

Ferran Torres should reject a move to Liverpool and stay at Valencia for at least another season, Los Che team-mate Jose Luis Gaya has told Movistar.

Valencia might be one of the biggest and best supported teams in Spanish football – but they are also renowned all across Europe as a ‘selling club’ and for good reason.

In the last decade, David Silva, Juan Mata, Nicolas Otamendi, Shkodran Mustafi and many more have swapped the Mestalla for the Premier League and speculation suggests that a jet-heeled winger could soon follow in their footsteps.

Liverpool have made contact with Torres as the Premier League leaders look to take the lead in the race for a 20-year-old with a £92 million release clause in his contract, according to Goal.

But Gaya, a Valencia academy graduate who rejected offers from elsewhere to establish himself as a key player on the Castellon coast, is hoping that his young team-mate makes a similar decision.

“I lived (through the speculation) and it was clear that I wanted to continue (at Valencia). I am not in Ferran's head but hopefully he will continue with us,” says the Spain international left-back.

Unfortunately for Gaya and Valencia as a whole, the chance to play for European champions under a coach who is famed for making world-class footballers out of talented youngsters may be too good for Torres to turn down.

Valencia legend Fernando even admitted, via Tribal Football, that this old-school winger with an explosive turn of pace would fit in perfectly at Anfield.