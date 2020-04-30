'He was wrong': Carragher strongly disagrees with Jurgen Klopp comments

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was frustrated after his side crashed out of the Champions League to Atletico Madrid.

Jamie Carragher has told The Football Show on Sky Sports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was wrong to criticise Diego Simeone after the Reds’ Champions League exit.

Klopp came out after the game and took aim at Atletico Madrid’s defensive brand of football.

But Liverpool legend Carragher insists that he is a big fan of Simeone, and he doesn't think Klopp’s criticism was justified.

"I’m a huge fan of what he’s done as a manager and I’d love to see him in the Premier League," Carragher said.

"Jurgen Klopp was very emotional after the game against Atletico Madrid but I thought he was wrong in his criticism of how they played.

"I don’t want to see teams all play the same way, I love that teams have different styles."

Klopp’s comments were, perhaps, made in frustration after watching his Liverpool side exit the Champions League.

In what was a crazy night at Anfield Liverpool looked set to progress when they went 2-0 up in the tie in extra-time, but Atletico Madrid then stunned them.

Simeone’s side went on to run out 3-2 winners to progress to the next stage, with Marcos Llorente scoring twice and Alvaro Morata hitting a late goal to seal their victory.

That was actually the last game which Liverpool have played, as the football season has been suspended ever since.