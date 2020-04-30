Our view: Journalist suggests 60-year-old would want Newcastle job, they should get him

Newcastle United could go back for Rafael Benitez under new ownership, according to widespread reports.

Guillem Balague has told the Daily Express that Rafael Benitez ‘loves’ Newcastle United, although he is yet to hear anything from their new owners.

Benitez has been heavily linked with a return to Newcastle, with their takeover set to go through in the near future.

Newcastle’s new owners are expected to part company with Steve Bruce at the end of the season, as they look to find a new manager to take them into next campaign.

Benitez’s return to St. James’ Park would be hugely popular with most the club’s supporters, who were devastated when he left after last season.

And Balague has suggested that Benitez coming back to Newcastle is a real possibility, if he is offered the job.

"I’m sure he’d like to [return to the Premier League], but it’s going to be difficult," Balague said.

"There’s a new generation of younger coaches than him that are doing very well and will take these roles.

"I feel that he would be good coming back, even at Everton, why not? If they can convince him one day.

"There will be opportunities – Newcastle? Why not, under new stewardship.

"But I believe that right now he hasn’t heard anything from Newcastle at all so that possibly doesn’t seem to be imminent but why not, they love him there and he loves Newcastle.”

Benitez is currently managing out in China with Dalian, and it is thought that Newcastle could have to pay a big fee to get the Spaniard out of his contract.

Newcastle are unlikely to put off by the cost though, as the club will become one of the richest in the world when the takeover does go through.

And the possibility to return to Newcastle with masses of money to spend may make the job too tempting to turn down for Benitez.

Should Newcastle go back for Benitez?

Benitez is arguably the manager who it makes most sense for Newcastle to target, if they are looking for a change at the top.

Not only does the Spaniard know the club inside out, but he has knowledge of managing world-class players, and his arrival would surely make high profile stars more willing to join.

Bruce has done a credible job in terms of results this season, but there are big question marks over whether he has the tactical ability to get a side competing at the very top of the Premier League.

And it is hard to suggest that Benitez wouldn't be an upgrade on Bruce, with the club seemingly having some ambitious plans.