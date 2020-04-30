GTA Online: Where to get alien outfit to join the green or purple gang

A guide for where and how you can get the alien outfit in GTA Online so you can be a part of either the green or purple gang.

For whatever reason, gangs of goofy aliens have invaded Grand Theft Auto Online. These gangs can be found sporting green and purple to help separate themselves and to do battle. If you wish to join either side, you'll need to know where and how you can get your own alien outfit which - as you'd probably predict - costs some dough.

As previously mentioned, the current hype surrounding alien suits in GTA Online is because of the appearance of gangs who have invaded without warning. From what we understand, these gangs basically cause a lot of mischief such as jumping out of their vehicles and whacking people about with sticks.

If you want to get in on this mischief befitting of A Clockwork Orange, you will need to get your very own extra terrestrial outfit. And yes, it has to be either of the two specific ones donned.

How to get alien outfit in GTA Online

You can get the alien suit in GTA Online by visiting any in-game clothing shop.

Once you're at any of the clothing shops provided by Rockstar in GTA Online, all you need to do then is purchase a green or purple alien outfit.

In order to do this, simply browse what's on offer, proceed to Arena War outfits, select Bodysuits, and then choose between either the green or purple martian bodysuit.

These items will probably be locked meaning you'll have to pay either $330,000 or $358,000.

I scared to play GTA 5 online bc I don’t want a squad of 20 green aliens get out of a Shark van and brutally murder me with bats during the middle of a mission — Bond (@jbondglobal) April 27, 2020

How to join a GTA Online alien gang

You can create your own GTA Online alien gang by wearing matching outfits with some of your friends.

Either that, or you can be a lone wanderer and simply join in the carnage of a random alien gang you notice when wearing the same outfit.

Some gangs have been found around or inside casinos, so you might want to start looking there if you're on the hunt to be accepted by either side.

It shouldn't be too difficult to find a gang seeing as it's reported that there are plenty of players running about in tight outfits that leave barely anything to the imagination.