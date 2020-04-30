Graham Roberts names two people he really wants back at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur parted company with Mauricio Pochettino last year.

Graham Roberts has suggested that he would like Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino and Jesus Perez back with the North London club.

Pochettino went on record last night to suggest that he was keen to return to Tottenham at some stage in his career.

The Argentine boss spoke of his ‘dream’ to deliver a title at Spurs, after narrowly missing out on doing so during his first stint at the club.

And Tottenham legend claims that he would welcome Pochettino and his assistant manager Perez back at Hotspur Way.

This is making me feel very emotional watching Poch talk about his time at Spurs he was an amazing manager an amazing man and like he said we would love you back as well one day. And all his team @jesus_perez. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 29, 2020

Tottenham’s decision to part ways with Pochettino was controversial at the time, and it arguably hasn’t sparked the improvement that Daniel Levy was hoping for.

Although Jose Mourinho has been unlucky with injuries to key players, Tottenham have failed to put together a really consistent run of form.

Spurs currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, and have exited every cup competition.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is currently being linked with a return to England with Newcastle United.