Graham Roberts names two people he really wants back at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur parted company with Mauricio Pochettino last year.

Graham Roberts has suggested that he would like Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino and Jesus Perez back with the North London club.

Pochettino went on record last night to suggest that he was keen to return to Tottenham at some stage in his career.

 

The Argentine boss spoke of his ‘dream’ to deliver a title at Spurs, after narrowly missing out on doing so during his first stint at the club.

And Tottenham legend claims that he would welcome Pochettino and his assistant manager Perez back at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham’s decision to part ways with Pochettino was controversial at the time, and it arguably hasn’t sparked the improvement that Daniel Levy was hoping for.

Although Jose Mourinho has been unlucky with injuries to key players, Tottenham have failed to put together a really consistent run of form.

Spurs currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, and have exited every cup competition.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is currently being linked with a return to England with Newcastle United.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

