Get to know the Gears Tactics voice actors - Gabe, Sid, Makayla and Ukkon!

Gears Tactics is a brand-new, spin-off title from the Gears of War franchise and is a prequel for the first game, but who are the voice actors of Gears Tactics?

Gears Tactics is a top-down perspective, turn-based tactics game where players command a group of human soldiers in a campaign against their infamous Locust enemies.

The game is a prequel to the first Gears of War and tells the story of Gabe Diaz (father of Gears 5 protagonist Kait Diaz), who embarks on a mission with fellow COG soldier Sid Redburn and civil engineer Mikayla Dorn to assassinate Ukkon, a Locust scientist on the verge of a ‘monster’ breakthrough.

With a fun combat system, open world-style level design and a compelling storyline, fans are enjoying Gears Tactics and the characters they play as, but who voices Gabe, Sid, Makayla and Ukkon?

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Diaz

Gave is a “decorated Lieutenant Colonel in the Pendulum Wars, and his tactical brilliance was key to the COG victory over the UIR at the Battle of Gatka Ridge.” In Gears Tactics, he is voiced by Noshir Dalal.

Dalal is an American voice actor who has provided the power of speech to characters in over 19 video games. He is best known for his roles in Death Stranding (2019) as Chares Khan, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019) as Sekiro, Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) as Charles Smith) and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (2015) as Khalil.

Dalal has also featured in Far Cry 4 (2014), Fallout 4 (2015), Titanfall 2 (2016) Spider-Man (2018) and The Outer Worlds (2019).

Sid Redburn

Major Sid Redburn is a Gears veteran who has led many of the COG’s top-secret missions and is responsible for bringing Gabe back into the fight. In Gears Tactics, Sid is voiced by American actor Bruce Thomas.

Thomas is actually best known for portraying Batman in a series of commercials for General Motors in the early 2000’s but has starred in films, television and video games.

In the games industry, Thomas is best known for his roles in Gears of War: Judgement (2013) as Ezra Loomis, Fallout 4 (2015) as both Daniel Finch and Nathan Filmore and in Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) as supporting characters.

Thomas also famously provided the motion capture for the Halo series’ lead character, Master Chief, in Halo 4 (2012) and Halo 5: Guardians (2015).

Mikayla Dorn

Mikayla, a civilian engineer, first took up the fight against the Locust after Emergence Day and now leads a group of survivors whilst harbouring resentment for COG who she feels abandoned her people. In Gears Tactics, Makayla is voiced by Debra Wilson.

Debra Wilson is an American actress, comedian, television presenter and voice actress. Outside of the gaming industry, Wilson is best known for playing Lisa Cusak in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1998) and voicing several characters in Family Guy (2000-2011) and Clone High (2002-2003).

Wilson is a veteran of the gaming world, voicing characters in Halo 3 (2007), Halo 3: ODST, (2009), Fallout: New Vegas (2010), Grand Theft Auto V (2013), Elder Scrolls Online (2014), Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014), Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (2017), Just Cause 4 (2018) and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019).

Ukkon

Ukkon is a Locust scientist who creates monsters that have terrorized the people of Sera since E-day.

Unfortunately, we don’t actually know who voices Ukkon in Gears Tactics. Although fans aren’t all that happy with his performance, describing it as “sounding like Unicron Trilogy Starscream lmao."

Gears Tactics is available from April 18th only on Xbox.