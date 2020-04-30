Fortnite secret challenges: Where are the bears and gnomes to disarm?

A guide as to where the bears and gnomes are so you can disarm them from war to complete the Fortnite secret challenge.

Fortnite Season 2 was initially scheduled to end today, but the release of season 3 has ultimately been delayed. However, away from that, there is a secret challenge gamers can complete in which they must disarm an army of cute fluffy bears and tacky garden gnomes. Completing this quest will reward you with 15,000 XP, and here you'll discover where both armies are found.

Although it's always been a massively popular game, Fortnite has lately been in the headlines of every main news outlet thanks to Epic Games' successful collaboration with Travis Scott which broke all sorts of streaming records. This magnificent event was definitely impressive on the eyes although lacking in sweetness for the ears, but now fans are simply looking to stop a war breaking out between two opposing forces that some would call cute.

Granted, ones definitely cuter than the other thanks to horrendously bad movies such as Sherlock Gnomes, but regardless of which army you support below you'll discover where the bears and gnomes are so you can disarm them both.

Where are the bears and gnomes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2?

The bears and gnomes can be found in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 near Weeping Woods.

As for a specific location via grid reference, you'll find the bears and gnomes in Fortnite at D5 on the map.

When you travel to this destination, you should quickly find a miniature army of bears and gnomes ready to go to war.

The scale of this war and the armed forces isn't anything on par with the likes of Braveheart, The Last Samurai, or The Lord Of The Rings, but gosh darn it the bears looks adorable wearing their army helmets.

How to disarm the bears and gnomes in Fortnite

You simply approach the main tank and canon for the gnomes and bears to disarm them in Fortnite.

Once you've approached these two weapons of mass destruction, simply hold square to quickly remove them from the battlefield.

This'll result in all weapons disappearing from both parties meaning a war won't be happening.

Seeing as none of us will ever do things for free, your hard work in travelling and holding down the square button will result in you being rewarded with 15,00 XP.