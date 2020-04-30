Fernandez urges Barca to not sell reported Tottenham target Arthur

Tottenham have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona's Arthur Melo.

Tottenham might just have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of another player. Mundo Deportivo claimed a few days ago that Spurs are interested in signing Arthur Melo in the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho's reported problems with last summer's signing Tanguy Ndombele could see the Frenchman leave North London just 12 months after joining them. (L'Equipe)

That will force Spurs to look for a replacement and Arthur would have been a very good addition to their squad. However, Barcelona have been told by their former technical director that it would be a huge mistake to sell the Brazilian this summer.

Robert Fernandez told Goal: I don't think Arthur is leaving. We are going through a particular moment where a lot of news is not checked well enough. I sincerely think it would be a mistake if he is sold because he is a young player."

"We thought he was going to have big growth at Barca and now I think he deserves a better status. He is a player who has everything to become an important player."

Fernandez was responsible for bringing Arthur to the Camp Nou from Gremio back in the summer of 2018. The Brazilian has played 67 times for Barcelona so far and it does look like he will go on to make a few more.

Mourinho will have to find a different solution now. Ndombele, if given some more time, will come good and he could go on to become a huge player for Tottenham in the coming years.

If Ndombele does leave, Spurs will need to look at someone of a similar profile. With the financial implications most clubs are set to face this summer, it will be difficult to spend big which could cause a few problems for Tottenham ahead of Mourinho's first full season in charge.