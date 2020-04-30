Netflix: Extracurricular ending explained – did Ji-soo survive the dramatic final episode?

From the first episode to the season finale, Extracurricular has been a rollercoaster ride and after a dramatic conclusion, fans are left wondering whether Ji-soo actually survived.

Over the few years, Netflix has produced some excellent Korean dramas and their latest series, Extracurricular is no exception.

The series focuses on the life of Ji-soo, a high school student who runs a ‘security service’ for sex workers – essentially, he is the mastermind behind finding clients and providing protection for the woman.

When Gyuri, his classmate and crush, finds out about the money-making business that he runs, she wants in. From this point the story only escalates, involving more of their classmates, teachers, police and psychopath gangsters.

From the very first episode, you are gripped by these students’ story and the compelling acting has you rooting for them, despite their extremely illegal extracurricular activities.

The season one finale was as thrilling as it was dramatic, but fans don’t know whether Ji-soo actually survived?

Ji-soo is exposed

After Mr Lee and Dae-yeol are killed at the Banana Club karaoke bar, Gi-taes and his gang are interrogated by police who begin to link the criminal organisation to the high school. The lead investigator tracks the secret stash of money to the counselling office and takes Mr Cho in for questioning.

At the same time, Gi-tae confronts Min-hee about her involvement, who realises that Ji-soo is directly involved with the ‘compensated dating’ service that she worked for.

After Min-hee refuses to give him any information, Gi-tae then confronts Da-yeol’s fiancé who exposes Ji-soo as the mastermind behind the entire organisation.

Min-hee then confronts Ji-soo in what is arguably the most emotional scene of the entire series. He explains how he didn’t have any bad intentions and only wanted to pay for school, but she records the confession.

A struggle ensues and Min-hee falls/is pushed down a flight of stairs and cracks open her head. Blood starts to pour down the grey concrete stairs and instead of phoning for an ambulance, Ji-soo steals her phone and leaves her.

Extracurricular ending explained: Does Ji-soo survive?

Following the incident, Ji-soo goes home where he is confronted by Gi-tae. Believing that he is the first to expose Ji-soo he attempts to call Min-hee, whose phone starts to ring in Ji-soo’s bag.

Rage fills Gi-tae and he stabs Ji-soo with a pair of scissors. The wound is deep and we see blood starting to soak his hoodie but just as Gi-tae attempts to stab him again, Gyuri knocks him out.

The two exit the wrecked apartment and head for the elevator but Ji-soo has lost too much blood. They leave a red-trail along the wall and floor of the stairwell. Just as we think the lead police officer is about to catch them, the camera pans to an empty stairwell – Ji-soo and Gyuri are gone.

The final shot is of, what we assume is Ji-soos pet crab, in a large enclosure. After a few seconds, someone pours water into the habitat, but we have no clue whether this is Ji-soo or Gyuri.

Review: Fan reaction to the Extracurricular finale

Netflix is well-known for having cliff-hanger endings to their shows. However, there seems to be a mixture of reactions from fans to the season one finale.

