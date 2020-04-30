Everton deal is collapsing as £30m man reportedly agrees terms elsewhere

Carlo Ancelotti is at risk of losing out to former club Napoli with Gabriel Magalhaes heading to Serie A, despite undergoing a medical at Premier League Everton.

Napoli appear to have beaten Everton to the signing of £30 million centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that the Serie A giants have moved to snap him up from under Carlo Ancelotti’s nose.

It seems that The Toffees’ best laid plans have just gone somewhat awry.

The warning signs were there too. Gabriel underwent a medical with the Merseyside giants in March (Independent) but, despite the fact that Everton appeared to have a deal 90 per cent done, it is never over until the fat lady sings.

And, just as she was starting to warm up her vocal chords, it seems that Everton have been made to pay for not wrapping up the deal weeks ago.

TMW reports that Ancelotti has jnow been pipped to the post by the side who handed him his P45 a matter of months ago.

Napoli have agreed personal terms with Gabriel and will now look to finalise a deal which could see the Lille star arrive in Southern Italy as a readymade replacement for the much-coveted Kalidou Koulibaly.

In truth, there had been a nagging feeling at the back of the mind that Everton knew they were in danger of seeing all their good work fall apart.

The Mail reports that The Toffees had turned their focus to Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo recently while Strasbourg youngster Mohamed Simakan has been linked too. Gabriel might have been target number one – but contingency plans were always in place.

Now, they’re being put to good use.