‘Ethically’: Antonio Rudiger gives verdict on Liverpool title situation

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (L) appeals to Chelsea's German defender Antonio Rudiger (R) after the two players clash during the English Premier League football...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are on the verge of winning the title.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal holds off Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg at Emirates Stadium on January 24, 2018 in London, England.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has told ZDF that Liverpool deserve the Premier League title.

Rudiger has praised Liverpool for their campaign in the league this season, and believes that Jurgen Klopp deserve the championship.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches, as many as 25 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City, who have played 28 matches.

 

Rudige told ZDF: “Honestly, as far as I’m concerned they can give Liverpool the title. At the end of the day they deserve it, they’ve had a great season and are leading the table with, oh I don’t know how many points.

“The thing is they were going to win the thing anyway, so I think the title is theirs ethically.”

Can the season be finished?

While the best option would be to finish the season, there are a lot of issues surrounding it.

First, the players will have to train for a few weeks to get match-fit, and then there is the danger of someone getting infected with the virus after the season resumes.

Then there is the problem of running games too late as that could affect next season.

Hopefully the football authorities will find a solution soon, as there are a lot at stake here, including promotion and relegation.

Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on November 29, 2017 in London,...

