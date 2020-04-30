‘Don't understand the hype’: Some Newcastle United fans react to Sky report

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly a Newcastle United managerial target.

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Mauricio Pochettino is the first-choice managerial target for the club’s prospective new owners.

According to Sky Sports, former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Pochettino is the prospective new owners’ main target to replace Steve Bruce.

The report has claimed that the Argentine will be paid as much as £19 million as salary for the role at St. James’ Park.

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owners Mike Ashley.

Sky Sports have claimed that Bruce will stay as manager of Newcastle until the end of the season, and that if the Magpies are unable to get Pochettino, then they will approach their former boss Rafael Benitez.

Pochettino was superb in his spell at Tottenham and established them as regulars in the Champions League, and also took them close to the Premier League title.

Some Newcastle fans have given their take on Sky Sports’ report regarding Pochettino, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

I would have anyone over Bruce. However, IF this takeover goes through I’d prefer Rafa. Rafa said he would stay for 10 years if project was right, we need consistency. Poch will be off to Madrid as soon as we start doing alright then we’re back looking for another manager. #nufc — Joe MacCabe (@joemaccabe) April 29, 2020

What reasons? Rafa is not top class no more and hasn't bein 4 many years which is why he ended up at us in the first place. Please don't say did a class job at us as he has done the say job as Bruce. We need young and hungry poch is the man — Michael Dalkin (@dalkin_michael) April 29, 2020

Still prefer Rafa though — Zak Khan (@llkhan8) April 29, 2020

No big no. Love rafa but poch is young, hungry and is perfect going forwards — ⚫⚪ (@simplyMaximin) April 29, 2020

Don't understand the hype around MP. What's he done as manager? Either way. It's a step up from what we've got. — The Blue Geordie (@BlueGeordie) April 29, 2020

Come on let’s not be paying people this kind of money. — Mr Lukjit (@Ruxjit) April 29, 2020

19 mill a year for a manager that hasn’t won anything? #nufc pic.twitter.com/dO4EROsetQ — James Oculto (@JamesOculto) April 29, 2020

19mil a year for pochettino do me a favour he ain't worth know were near that gve me red bulls manager over poch any day — Terry (@Terry_1985_) April 29, 2020

I don’t think any manager is worth £19m a year... I do like the idea of Rafa coming back - even if his football isn’t the best at times, he gets the club, the City and the fans. Am sure with a bit of money too, his football would be hugely improved. — Charlie Harris (@Charliekiakaha) April 29, 2020

Would have preferred Rafa. He could do wonders with some money behind him. — Gary Cottier (@GaryCottier) April 29, 2020

I’d sooner have rafa n I no 19 million is ridiculous but why not 20 ? It’s seems random n unbelievable — p smith (@kal1981lincs) April 29, 2020

Hope if there’s some money it’s an young English manager — Leslie hughes (@Leslieh71994928) April 29, 2020

Worse choices as manager, but 19mil a year ? Come on. — P/T (@Toms_PaulT) April 29, 2020

Rather have Poch than a dinosaur like Mourinho — Liam ⚫️⚪️ (@LondonToonfan) April 29, 2020

Not convinced Poch is the answer yes he has a best of 2nd in the Prem and a champ Cup final but he has not won anything. — Adam White (@Adam_B_White) April 29, 2020