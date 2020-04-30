Quick links

‘Don't understand the hype’: Some Newcastle United fans react to Sky report

A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly a Newcastle United managerial target.

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Mauricio Pochettino is the first-choice managerial target for the club’s prospective new owners.

According to Sky Sports, former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Pochettino is the prospective new owners’ main target to replace Steve Bruce.

The report has claimed that the Argentine will be paid as much as £19 million as salary for the role at St. James’ Park.

 

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owners Mike Ashley.

Sky Sports have claimed that Bruce will stay as manager of Newcastle until the end of the season, and that if the Magpies are unable to get Pochettino, then they will approach their former boss Rafael Benitez.

Pochettino was superb in his spell at Tottenham and established them as regulars in the Champions League, and also took them close to the Premier League title.

Some Newcastle fans have given their take on Sky Sports’ report regarding Pochettino, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

