'Don't do this': Some Newcastle fans react to £8.5m player's tweet, amid takeover rumours

John Verrall
Nabil Bentaleb of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the FC Schalke 04 training session on November 26, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Newcastle United currently have Nabil Bentaleb on loan from Schalke until the end of the season.

Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Some Newcastle United fans think that Nabil Bentaleb has sent a coded message about the takeover after his latest tweet.

Newcastle supporters are desperate for good news, as they await Premier League approval of their new owners.

Newcastle are on the verge of being purchased by Saudi-backed owners, in a move which is set to make the club a real force in the Premier League again.

 

Newcastle have been starved of success in recent years, but they will immediately become one of the richest clubs in world football if the current takeover bid goes through.

And Bentaleb’s ‘wait and see’ message on social media has sent supporters into delirium.

Bentaleb's future at Newcastle would actually be far from certain if big investment was to come in.

Newcastle currently have Bentaleb on loan, with a view to purchase him for £8.5 million according to the Chronicle.

Steve Bruce reportedly does want to bring in Bentaleb on a long-term basis, but whether Newcastle will have their sights set higher under new owners remains to be seen.

Bentaleb has done a credible job since moving to Tyneside in January, making six appearances across all competitions for the Magpies.

