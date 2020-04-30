Quick links

Report: Ronald Koeman stopped Everton signing 144-goal Premier League legend

Ronald Koeman, Manager of Everton gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Everton and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on September 23, 2017 in Liverpool,...
Everton were handed the opportunity to bring Robin Van Persie to Goodison Park.

Robin van Persie of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v ADO Den Haag at the Stadium Feijenoord on May 12, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Ronald Koeman blocked a potential move for Everton to bring Premier League legend Robin van Persie to Goodison Park, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The summer of 2016 left heads spinning and tabloids drooling, The Toffees linked relentlessly to a whole host of potential transfer targets.

With Farhad Moshiri taking over from Bill Kenwright as the club’s new majority shareholder, Everton suddenly had the kind of funds that many a Goodison Park matchgoer had dreamed off for years. The phrase ‘shoestring budget’ was now a thing of the past.

 

Understandably, the Merseyside giants were in the market for a number of marquee signings and, according to The Echo, one of the greatest strikers of the 21st century had been lined up for a potential return to British shores.

At the time, former Arsenal and Manchester United talisman Van Persie was coming off the back of a 16-goal debut season at Fenerbahce. So while his best years may have been behind him, many on the blue half of Stanley Park might have felt that the chance to sign a truly world-class frontman was too good to turn down.

Robin van Persie of Fenerbahce applauds the fans following the final whistle during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Manchester United FC and Fenerbahce SK at Old Trafford on...

Unfortunately, Koeman was not one of those. The Echo claims that the newly-appointed Everton boss passed up the chance to work with his fellow Dutchman.

And who did Everton sign instead? Erm, Enner Valencia on loan from West Ham.

Robin van Persie of Arsenal looks on dejected at the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Arsenal and AC Milan at Emirates Stadium on March 6,...

