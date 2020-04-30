Report: Newcastle offered chance to sign £100k-a-week, three-time Champions League winner

Newcastle United have been handed the opportunity to keep Pedro Rodriguez in the Premier League when his Chelsea contract expires.

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Pedro Rodriguez when his contract at Chelsea expires this summer, according to The Chronicle.

If Mike Ashley was still sitting at the top of his ivory tower, pulling the strings from above, the opportunity to bring a three-time Champions League winner to St James’ Park would surely have been missed.

After all, Ashley’s preference for signing affordable youngsters with a potential re-sale value was well documented - and largely despised my sections of the Newcastle fanbase.

Pedro, the 2010 World champion who set to turn 33 in June, is pretty much the antithesis of the typical Ashley signing.

Fortunately for Newcastle fans, however, the much-maligned Magpies owner is packing his bags with his reign of terror set to come to an overdue end.

Saudi billionaire Mohammed Bin Salman will take Ashley’s place and, with a personal fortune of over £2 billion, promises to turn the North East giants into one of the richest clubs in European football.

No wonder Pedro’s representatives have been in touch.

The £100,000-a-week Spain international is due to become a free agent later this year but he still has a lot to offer.

"He can be one of our most important players until the end of the season. He is an infectious player,” Chelsea boss Frank Lampard told Goal recently after Pedro rolled back the years to play a starring role in a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Chelsea.

The one-time Barcelona star still boasts an impressive turn of pace while no one in Newcastle’s current squad can match his natural-born finishing skills. A steely winning mentality, meanwhile, means Pedro should make a big impact on and off the pitch on Tyneside.