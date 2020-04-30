Quick links

Report: Newcastle offered chance to sign £100k-a-week, three-time Champions League winner

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United celebrates his teams opening goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06,...
Newcastle United have been handed the opportunity to keep Pedro Rodriguez in the Premier League when his Chelsea contract expires.

Pedro of Chelsea breaks away from Michael Keane and Djibril Sidibe of Everton to score his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford...

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Pedro Rodriguez when his contract at Chelsea expires this summer, according to The Chronicle.

If Mike Ashley was still sitting at the top of his ivory tower, pulling the strings from above, the opportunity to bring a three-time Champions League winner to St James’ Park would surely have been missed.

After all, Ashley’s preference for signing affordable youngsters with a potential re-sale value was well documented - and largely despised my sections of the Newcastle fanbase.

Pedro, the 2010 World champion who set to turn 33 in June, is pretty much the antithesis of the typical Ashley signing.

 

Fortunately for Newcastle fans, however, the much-maligned Magpies owner is packing his bags with his reign of terror set to come to an overdue end.

Saudi billionaire Mohammed Bin Salman will take Ashley’s place and, with a personal fortune of over £2 billion, promises to turn the North East giants into one of the richest clubs in European football.

No wonder Pedro’s representatives have been in touch.

Pedro of Chelsea arrives during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The £100,000-a-week Spain international is due to become a free agent later this year but he still has a lot to offer.

"He can be one of our most important players until the end of the season. He is an infectious player,” Chelsea boss Frank Lampard told Goal recently after Pedro rolled back the years to play a starring role in a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Chelsea.

The one-time Barcelona star still boasts an impressive turn of pace while no one in Newcastle’s current squad can match his natural-born finishing skills. A steely winning mentality, meanwhile, means Pedro should make a big impact on and off the pitch on Tyneside.

Pedro of Chelsea shoots during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

