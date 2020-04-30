Quick links

'Agreements were made': Manager admits reported £25m Tottenham target can leave

Danny Owen
Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between...
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Ajax's Eredivisie-winning goalkeeper Andre Onana to the Premier League this summer.

Andre Onana of Ajax celebrates 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax v Lille at the Johan Cruijff Arena on September 17, 2019 in Amsterdam Netherlands

Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag would love to keep hold of Tottenham Hotspur target Andre Onana for one more year but, speaking to Showtime, he admits that the goalkeeper will be allowed to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena if the right offer arrives.

After four years, 122 games and a trio of trophies at one of Holland’s traditional ‘big three’, a former Barcelona shot-stopper appears to have his heart set on a big-money summer switch.

Onana told AD earlier this week that the time had come to leave Ajax behind and follow in the footsteps of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech.

 

Tottenham have expressed an interest in a £25 million youngster admired by Jose Mourinho, according to The Mirror (14 April, page 49), with the Cameroon international lined up as Hugo Lloris’s long-term replacement in north London.

And while Ten Hag admits that there is a long way to go before Onana packs his bags and rides off into the sunset, it seems that the Ajax boss may be fighting a losing battle as he looks to keep hold of one of Europe’s best glovesmen.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana during the UEFA Champions League quarter final match between Juventus FC and Ajax Amsterdam at the Allianz Arena on April 16, 2019 in Turin, Italy

“Andre is very important to us, of course we do not want to lose him,” said the former Bayern Munich reserve coach.

“It is true that agreements were made last year (for Onana to leave in 2020) if the right club and price comes up.”

Ten Hag adds that, so far at least, no club has been willing to meet Ajax’s demands for a man who helped end Ajax’s five-year trophy drought last year. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can afford the £25 million outlay, with chairman Daniel Levy under pressure to balance the global health crisis with paying off their space-age new stadium.

Tottenham still have Lloris and Paulo Gazzanigga, with that £25 million perhaps better spent elsewhere.

Goalkeeper André Onana of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

