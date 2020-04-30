Quick links

Carragher tips Liverpool to promote two youngsters without a PL appearance yet

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher photographs the Liverpool supporters on his phone prior to the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between A.S. Roma and Liverpool at...
Jurgen Klopp only has one first-team left-back at Anfield - but could Adam Lewis and Yasser Larouci make their Premier League debuts over the next 12 months?

Adam Lewis of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will look to within as they aim to provide some much-needed competition for left-back Andy Robertson, tipping Adam Lewis and Yasser Larouci to make the step up in conversation with The Echo.

With the Reds aiming to conquer English football for the first time in 30 years as well as retaining their Champions League crown in 2019/20, Jurgen Klopp’s squad has been stretched to it’s limit during a gruelling campaign.

But you won’t find the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Rhian Brewster and right-back Neco Williams complaining about a relentless fixture schedule.

 

An exciting crop of youngsters have been handed their first-team debuts in recent months with Liverpool looking to balance five different competitions while keeping their star players fit and fresh.

And Carragher believes that two more fresh-faced talents could force their way into the reckoning sooner rather than later, thanks in part to a lack of cover for Scotland captain Robertson on the left-hand side.

"I don't think Liverpool need too much, really," Carragher says.

"Neco Williams, in my eyes, he should already be backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back Would you go and buy backup for Trent given the performances Neco Williams has shown?

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Yasser Larouci of Liverpool brought down by Gnagnon Joris Sevilla during a Pre-Season Friendly match between Sevilla and Liverpool at Fenway Park on...

"It could be the case at left-back with Adam Lewis or Yasser Larouci.”

Williams, a 19-year-old Welshman with a cross in his locker that Alexander-Arnold himself would be proud of, has made seven first-team appearances this season.

Lewis and Larouci have also caught the eye with their performances for the Reds’ reserve side and Klopp will have few qualms about handing the duo their Premier League debuts if Robertson is unavailable.

Adam Lewis of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 04, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

