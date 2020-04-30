Quick links

Carragher names who he thinks is the best manager Newcastle could attract

John Verrall
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United have been strongly linked with Mauricio Pochettino in recent times.

Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Jamie Carragher has told The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that he believes Mauricio Pochettino is the best manager that Newcastle United could appoint

Sky Sports claim that Newcastle are preparing a mega-money offer to try and tempt Pochettino to St. James’ Park.

The Argentine boss is currently out of work, after parting with Tottenham Hotspur last year.

And Carragher feels that if Newcastle’s owners do go for Pochettino then they would be making a wise choice.

 

“I don’t think new owners coming into Newcastle should be criticised if they change their manager,” he said.

“I think if a new regime came in and don't feel that Steve Bruce is the manager to take them where they want to go they have every right to change that.

“Pochettino is the best possible manager I think Newcastle could get at this moment.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

Pochettino had great success at Tottenham, despite being unable to deliver a trophy to the North London club.

The 48-year-old also impressed at Southampton, and is regarded as one of the very best managers in world football.

If Newcastle were to land him it would be a real signal of intent from their new owners, who are believed to want to turn the Magpies into a real force again.

Newcastle should become one of the richest clubs in the world upon the arrival of their Saudi-based investors, and the appeal of their project for any manager is clear to see.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

