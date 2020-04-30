Carragher names who he thinks is the best manager Newcastle could attract

Newcastle United have been strongly linked with Mauricio Pochettino in recent times.

Jamie Carragher has told The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that he believes Mauricio Pochettino is the best manager that Newcastle United could appoint

Sky Sports claim that Newcastle are preparing a mega-money offer to try and tempt Pochettino to St. James’ Park.

The Argentine boss is currently out of work, after parting with Tottenham Hotspur last year.

And Carragher feels that if Newcastle’s owners do go for Pochettino then they would be making a wise choice.

“I don’t think new owners coming into Newcastle should be criticised if they change their manager,” he said.

“I think if a new regime came in and don't feel that Steve Bruce is the manager to take them where they want to go they have every right to change that.

“Pochettino is the best possible manager I think Newcastle could get at this moment.”

Pochettino had great success at Tottenham, despite being unable to deliver a trophy to the North London club.

The 48-year-old also impressed at Southampton, and is regarded as one of the very best managers in world football.

If Newcastle were to land him it would be a real signal of intent from their new owners, who are believed to want to turn the Magpies into a real force again.

Newcastle should become one of the richest clubs in the world upon the arrival of their Saudi-based investors, and the appeal of their project for any manager is clear to see.