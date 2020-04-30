How to fix: Bruen MK9 challenge not tracking in CoD Modern Warfare

A guide for how to fix the issue with the Bruen MK9 challenge not tracking in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone both received a hefty update on April 28th. While there's plenty to discuss and find in the patch notes, one of the more notable additions is the arrival of the MK9 Bruen Light Machine Gun which you can buy or either unlock by completing a challenge. Unfortunately, when it comes to completing this unique and convoluted task, a lot of players are complaining that it's simply not tracking.

As you no doubt know from personal experience, Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is an already massive game that continues to get bigger with it now nearing 200 GB in installation size. This is due to the many updates which have nearly all been complained about in some form or fashion with the patch received just two days ago being no exception.

This is because a lot of players are complaining that the Bruen MK9 LMG challenge is not tracking. The description of the objective on paper is bad enough and it doesn't help when you feel as if you're completing the goal without your progress being counted, but there's a simple enough fix for the issue that can be discovered below.

How do you unlock the Bruen MK9 LMG in Modern Warfare?

You can unlock the Bruen MK9 LMG in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare by completing the following challenge:

Get 3 kills when an enemy is near smoke using an LMG in 15 different matches

It is also possible to simply buy the weapon, but all of us tight sods would much rather go through hours of pain and torment to unlock it naturally as opposed to giving in and sacrificing some cash from our wallets.

As you'd expect from the challenge's description alone, it's really convoluted and hard to complete especially in comparison to just simply killing players an X amount of times with no asterisk.

However, while the challenge is difficult enough, it's made even harder when your progress is not tracking.

Hey @InfinityWard just wanted to let you know that the LMG challenge isn’t tracking properly for the Bruen Mk9. People who are in a smoke or near it don’t get counted — Echo (@CT_1409_) April 29, 2020

Bruen MK9 challenge not tracking in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare fix

You must kill enemies with them and yourself in smoke to fix the Bruen MK9 challenge not tracking in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare issue.

The Modern Warfare challenge description suggests only the enemy needs to be enveloped in smoke, but to fix the Bruen MK9 challenge not tracking dilemma you must be enwrapped too.

This is a solution that is said to have worked for people on Reddit as progress wasn't being counted when only the enemy was hidden in smoke.

Still, despite this fix haven't being shared around the internet, the challenge is still difficult to complete as it remains convoluted and gruellingly long.