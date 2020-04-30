'Big joke, £50m': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing PL rivals want one of their players

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is said to be wanted by Leicester City.

Arsenal fans cannot believe that Leicester City have been linked with Kieran Tierney.

Bleacher Report claim that Leicester could make a move for the Arsenal left-back if they lose Ben Chilwell this summer.

However, Arsenal supporters do not appear to be at all concerned at the prospect of Leicester coming in for the Scotland international.

And they seem seriously sceptical over the legitimacy of the claims.

He said he came to London to play for The Arsenal. I doubt he’s gunna move to flippin Leicester to play for Leicester — Jay Brady (@afcjaybrady) April 29, 2020

If Chilwell goes for 50m. He's easily worth 80m — Bryan Lowton (@BryanLowton) April 29, 2020

Big Joke.. As we gonna even ready to listen to their offer.. If they can straight swap for Maddison then we can think about it. — RED ARMY (@nischal_15) April 29, 2020

50m and Maddison and we have a deal — sprouts (@parteyszn1) April 29, 2020

Leicester thinking we will sell him looool — MachineGunMartinelli (@SaltnPepe19) April 29, 2020

50m — freddie (@FreddieOSRS) April 29, 2020

We would be a joke if we were to let that happen. — (@ImPrinxe) April 29, 2020

Tierney has endured a difficult first season at Arsenal, after arriving from Celtic.

Big things were expected from Tierney, but he has struggled with injury, and has failed to nail down a starting place.

Bukayo Saka now seems to be ahead of him in the pecking order at left-back, although there is an expectation that Tierney could mount a greater fight for the position next term.