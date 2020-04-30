Quick links

'Big joke, £50m': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing PL rivals want one of their players

John Verrall
Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 17, 2020 in St Albans, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is said to be wanted by Leicester City.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal FC control ball during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans cannot believe that Leicester City have been linked with Kieran Tierney.

Bleacher Report claim that Leicester could make a move for the Arsenal left-back if they lose Ben Chilwell this summer.

 

However, Arsenal supporters do not appear to be at all concerned at the prospect of Leicester coming in for the Scotland international.

And they seem seriously sceptical over the legitimacy of the claims.

Tierney has endured a difficult first season at Arsenal, after arriving from Celtic.

Big things were expected from Tierney, but he has struggled with injury, and has failed to nail down a starting place.

Bukayo Saka now seems to be ahead of him in the pecking order at left-back, although there is an expectation that Tierney could mount a greater fight for the position next term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

