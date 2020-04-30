'Bargain of the summer': Some Arsenal fans want Gunners to sign PL-linked freebie

Nice defender Malang Sarr is set to move on for free.

Arsenal need to be clever in the transfer market this summer, with limited funds at Mikel Arteta's disposal amid the ongoing global pandemic.

The Daily Mail now claim that Arsenal want to pull off free transfers and swap deals to limit their expenditure, with Chelsea winger Willian believed to be a top target when his contract ends this summer.

Other free agents will likely be on the Arsenal radar, and maybe Nice defender Malang Sarr should be one of them given his contract situation.

The 21-year-old has come up through the Nice ranks, making more than 100 appearances for his hometown club whilst becoming a France Under-21 international.

Le10 Sport now claim that Sarr has decided not to renew his contract with his hometown club, and will move on a free transfer this summer.

Everton and Newcastle United are thought to be keen, but Arsenal fans are taking to Twitter to urge the Gunners to get involved in the race for him.

Sarr is left-footed, which may appeal to Mikel Arteta in order to bring balance to the Arsenal defence, whilst he can also play at left back, bringing great versatility for a free agent.

Arsenal fans are now suggesting that Sarr 'makes too much sense' for the Gunners on a free transfer, believing that he is exactly what the club need and fits within their budget - but they will have to get in the race now with Premier League sides already keen.

