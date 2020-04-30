Barclaycard's 2020 gorilla advert draws inspiration from a classic and viewers definitely approve

Barclaycard's gorilla advert is one of the best of 2020 so far.

Creating a memorable advert is a tricky business and can be seen as an art form by some.

When creating an ad, most companies will look at bringing in a famous face or will make use of a well-known song to help it stick in viewers' minds.

Well, Barclaycard has gone down a slightly different route with its latest attempt and judging by the reaction on social media, the ad has had the desired effect.

Barclaycard's 2020 advert

The content in Barclaycard's latest advert may not be the most pleasant, it's about looking out for fraud, after all, but the way in which the advert presents its message has proved to be a stroke of genius.

We follow a host of zoo-goers as they make their way to the gorilla enclosure but, instead of coming across the world's greatest ape, they're greeted by a pair of cheeky chaps in gorilla suits.

The zoo-goers are given quite a fright when what they thought were gorillas get up and start playing cricket.

Drawing inspiration from a classic?

As the advert features men in gorilla suits, it's impossible not to make comparisons with arguably the best and most memorable advert of all time.

Cadbury's 2007 ad, which features an iconic drum-playing gorilla, was almost certainly part of the inspiration behind Barclaycard's latest effort.

And who can blame them? Even now in 2020, that advert is still brilliant.

Fans approve of Barclaycard's gorilla advert

It's safe to say that the reaction from viewers of the Barclaycard gorilla advert has been hugely positive, with many taking to social media to offer up their thoughts.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Okay so the new @Barclaycard advert is possibly the best TV advert I've seen in years. Guys in gorilla costumes freaking the public out = absolute win. Good job."

While another added: "absolutely ❤️ the gorilla tv advert extremely funny and what a great way to show how easy it is to get scammed."

And finally, this fan even has ideas on how the advert can be expanded upon: "Hang on a minute @Barclaycard, Why isn’t that gorilla advert a TV series? I need this in my lockdown life!!! Help a mate out!!"