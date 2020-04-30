Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Trailer release time and how to watch Vikings game premiere

The release time for the first trailer of the new Assassin's Creed game Valhalla which Ubisoft yesterday revealed is about the Vikings.

For those unaware or not in the mood to watch eight hours of painting, yesterday saw famous artist BossLogic reveal the setting of the new Assassin's Creed game, Valhalla. This incredibly detailed construction of the game's setting confirmed that it will indeed be about the Vikings as previously rumoured. However, while this reveal may have been tame for most, Ubisoft are debuting a new trailer today and here you'll discover its release time.

As previously mentioned, it has long been rumoured that the new Assassin's Creed game following Odyssey would depict the Vikings. There was much more speculation concerning what its title would eventually be revealed as, but Ubisoft yesterday confirmed it to be Valhalla.

While we don't know much - if anything - about the gameplay and whether it'll be more aching to The Witcher 3 like Odyssey or the Assassin's Creed of old, hopefully we'll get a clearer picture via the trailer that is set to drop at a time later today.

Will Assassin's Creed Valhalla be on PS5 and PS4?

Ubisoft has not yet confirmed whether Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be on PS5 and PS4.

In addition to the upcoming PS5 and the current-gen PS4, Assassin's Creed Valhalla also has yet to be confirmed for either Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

While it's not confirmed for any of these consoles as of yet (no platforms have been revealed at all), it's highly possible that the Vikings game will be cross-gen as speculated by previous leaks.

After all, not everyone will be able to or want to buy the next-gen consoles from the beginning, meaning it'll be awhile before current-gen systems are fully abandoned.

Watch the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 29, 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer release time

The trailer release time for the new Assassin's Creed game, Valhalla, is 16:00 in the UK.

As for elsewhere, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer release time is 08:00 PDT and 17:00 CEST.

You can watch the world premiere for the Vikings entry over on Ubisoft's YouTube channel.

In regard to what you can expect to see, it's unknown but it probably won't be an in-depth example of the gameplay.

Hopefully we'll get confirmation as to whether or not the protagonist's gender is optional, and we should also learn what systems the game will be released on.

We don't know if a specific release date will be given, but a launch window is maybe possible.