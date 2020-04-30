Here's what to do with fake art in Animal Crossing New Horizons

A guide for what to do with the fake art sold to you by the nefarious Redd in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a game Nintendo plans to keep updating for two to three years. One of the most recent updates saw the arrival of the mischievous Mr. Fox named Redd, and you'll already know that he's infamous for being an a-hole who sells fake art in addition to legitimate goods. You unfortunately can't sell these counterfeit pieces nor can you donate them to the museum, but here you'll discover what you can do instead.

In addition to wasting your hard-earned bells and time, there's also rumours circling about the web that the fake art you buy from Redd is haunted. If this is true as opposed to a myth, then it's another reason to add the scoundrel to your s**t list.

However, whether or not the counterfeit art is truly haunted, you'll still need to know what you can do with fake art in Animal Crossing New Horizons so you can free up inventory space.

How to get rid of fake art in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can get rid of fake art in Animal Crossing New Horizons by tossing it in a bin.

Either that, or you can get rid of fake art in Animal Crossing New Horizons by dropping it on a mystery island.

Provided you go for the kinder and recycling route, all you need to do is craft a bin, approach it and press A, and then choose the counterfeit from your inventory to get rid of it once and for all.

No money is given back for disposing of the counterfeit good, but it'll free up space in your inventory.

While getting rid may seem like the common sense thing to do, there are other alternatives for what to do with your fake art.

What to do with fake art in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

One thing you can do with fake art in Animal Crossing New Horizons is decorate your island.

Yes, it's fake art, but this what to do with suggestion is better than simply chucking it in an Animal Crossing New Horizons bin.

There is the delicate matter of the counterfeit paintings possibly being haunted, but - as far as we understand - all any of them do is blink so the spirits trapped within aren't all that scary.

In addition to decorating your home with fake art, you could also just store them inside your house's inventory if you're a hoarder.