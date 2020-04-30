All new fish and bugs in May for Animal Crossing New Horizons in Northern and Southern Hemisphere

A list of all the new fish and bugs joining the Northern and Southern Hemisphere of Animal Crossing New Horizons in May.

While Nintendo's newest update for Animal Crossing New Horizons has added the "worst character ever" in Redd, the real-world calendar's march into May will result in the arrival of new fish and bugs for players in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere. This isn't surprising as it also happened back at the beginning of April with plenty of fish and bugs being replaced by others.

There are plenty of PSAs out and about on the web right now concerning Animal Crossing New Horizons to remind you that today is your last chance to catch specific bugs and fish. Granted, there's a small and not so famous loophole around this predicament known as time travelling which can be done both forwards and backwards.

However, if you're an honest soul who doesn't time travel (or at least into different months) below you'll discover the selection of all the new fish and bugs joining the Northern and Southern Hemisphere in May.

New fish and bugs in May for Animal Crossing New Horizons - Northern Hemisphere

Below you'll find a list of the new fish joining Animal Crossing New Horizons in May for Northern Hemisphere players:

Mah-Mahi

Giant Trevally

Rainbowfish

Betta

Angelfish

Nibble Fish

Frogs

Catfish

Just down is the list of new bugs joining Animal Crossing New Horizons in May for the Northern Hemisphere.

Great Purple Emperor

Queen Alexandra's Birdwing

Banded Dragonfly

Pondskater

Diving Beetle

Violin Beetle

Rosalia Batesi Beetle

Scorpion

New fish and bugs in May for Animal Crossing New Horizons - Southern Hemisphere

Below is a list of all the new fish joining the Southern Hemisphere of Animal Crossing New Horizons in May:

Tuna

Blue Marlin

Blowfish

Football Fish

Bitterling

Just down is the list of new bugs joining Animal Crossing New Horizons in May for the Southern Hemisphere.

Damselfly

Mole Cricket

Tarantula

All of these lists come courtesy of the game's Fandom.