AJ Tracey 'Dinner Guest' sample: New single ft. MoStack

The British rapper - real name Ché Wolton Grant - began to earn significant popularity back in 2016, later releasing his first mainstream EP in 2017 with Secure the Bag!

Since then, he's given us so many great cuts, many of which feature on his 2019 self-titled debut studio album.

It's great to see him back with another banger, but let's consider the sample for a moment...

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY) AJ Tracey attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.

AJ Tracey 'Dinner Guest' sample

As highlighted by Hot New Hip Hop, The sample used on 'Dinner Guest' by AJ Tracey feat. MoStack is 'Push The Feeling On' by Nightcrawlers.

This is a Scottish house music project which has been active since 1992, started by producer John Reid. The song was the second single from the project.

You can give the track and video a look here.

However, AJ isn't the only one to sample the song recently.

The same source identifies that the new single from MIST - titled 'House Party (feat. Fredo)' - samples the song too. When you consider both cuts were released on the very same day, you have to ask: Which one did it better?

Personally, we'd have to go with AJ, although both tracks are pretty great.

AJ Tracey fans talk 'Dinner Guest'

A number of fans have already taken to Twitter to praise the track, with some also comparing it to 'House Party'.

