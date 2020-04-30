Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'A coach of his stature': Reported £50m Tottenham target is a big Mourinho fan

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United celebrates his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on December 8, 2018 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly informed Serie A challengers Lazio of his intention to bring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United celebrates his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on December 8, 2018 in...

Jose Mourinho may no longer be the relentless, one-man winning machine who dominated the noughties with an iron fist and a flat-back four - but such a remarkable track record is not so easily forgotten by those inside the game.

When Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was honing his trade as a fresh-faced youngster with dreams of ‘making it’ in the beautiful game, Mourinho was conquering Europe with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

 

And, upon learning that the then-Manchester United boss had travelled across Europe to watch Milinkovic-Savic strut his stuff during a clash between Serbia and Montenegro two years ago, the Lazio talisman could hardly hide his excitement.

“I was pleased that a coach of his stature came to watch the match,” a midfielder who has been compared to Paul Pogba and Zinedine Zidane told The Mirror, before attempting in vain to play down his obvious delight.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio looks on during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

“I read a little bit everywhere he was here at the stadium to see me play, but that does not mean anything. Maybe he was not here for me, but for someone else.”

So just imagine the look on Milinkovic-Savic’s face when he found out that none other than Mourinho had made contact with his camp with the summer transfer window looming into view.

The Mail claims that Tottenham Hotspur have informed Lazio of their interest in a £50 million powerhouse who might one day very soon be handed the chance to play under a coach he has admired for many a year.

What's more, Milinkovic-Savic is represented by a man Mourinho knows very well - the former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman.

Sergej Milinkovic Savic of SS Lazio celebrates a winner game after the serie A match between SS Lazio and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Olimpico on April 22, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch