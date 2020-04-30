'A coach of his stature': Reported £50m Tottenham target is a big Mourinho fan

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly informed Serie A challengers Lazio of his intention to bring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho may no longer be the relentless, one-man winning machine who dominated the noughties with an iron fist and a flat-back four - but such a remarkable track record is not so easily forgotten by those inside the game.

When Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was honing his trade as a fresh-faced youngster with dreams of ‘making it’ in the beautiful game, Mourinho was conquering Europe with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

And, upon learning that the then-Manchester United boss had travelled across Europe to watch Milinkovic-Savic strut his stuff during a clash between Serbia and Montenegro two years ago, the Lazio talisman could hardly hide his excitement.

“I was pleased that a coach of his stature came to watch the match,” a midfielder who has been compared to Paul Pogba and Zinedine Zidane told The Mirror, before attempting in vain to play down his obvious delight.

“I read a little bit everywhere he was here at the stadium to see me play, but that does not mean anything. Maybe he was not here for me, but for someone else.”

So just imagine the look on Milinkovic-Savic’s face when he found out that none other than Mourinho had made contact with his camp with the summer transfer window looming into view.

The Mail claims that Tottenham Hotspur have informed Lazio of their interest in a £50 million powerhouse who might one day very soon be handed the chance to play under a coach he has admired for many a year.

What's more, Milinkovic-Savic is represented by a man Mourinho knows very well - the former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman.