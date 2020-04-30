Quick links

'£100m please': Fans react as Everton and Crystal Palace reportedly target £30m star

Danny Owen
Everton fans celebrate Chris Smalling of Manchester United's own goal by lighting a flare during The Emirates FA Cup semi final match between Everton and Manchester United at Wembley...
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton and Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace reportedly want Burnley's Premier League starlet Dwight McNeil - can he replace Wilfried Zaha?

Burnley's Dwight McNeil during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley FC at The King Power Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

For Burnley, a player with the natural-born talent of Dwight McNeil does not come around too often.

An old-school winger with a wand of a left foot already looks like the most gifted footballer to emerge from the Clarets’ youth system since Jay Rodriguez a decade ago.

McNeil has been one of the Premier League’s breakthrough stars in 2019/20, providing five assists with his picture-perfect crossing and proving once and for all that Manchester United dropped the ball when they turned their back on a Rochdale-born starlet.

Dwight McNeil of England U21s

And, be warned Burnley fans, the summer transfer window is going to feel like pulling teeth. Speculation is already on the increase regarding the future of a 20-year-old rising star with The Mail reporting this week that Crystal Palace have identified McNeil as a £30 million Wilfried Zaha replacement.

Everton, if the report is to be believed, are keen to bring the England U21 international back to the North West too. The prospect of McNeil fizzing crosses onto the head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin should get everyone at Goodison Park drooling with anticipation.

But, as we said, players like McNeil don’t come around too often for Burnley. No wonder the claret and blue faithful want to see their club dig in their heels and stand firm.

Burnley's Dwight McNeil celebrates scoring his side's second goal

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

