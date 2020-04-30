'£100m please': Fans react as Everton and Crystal Palace reportedly target £30m star

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton and Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace reportedly want Burnley's Premier League starlet Dwight McNeil - can he replace Wilfried Zaha?

For Burnley, a player with the natural-born talent of Dwight McNeil does not come around too often.

An old-school winger with a wand of a left foot already looks like the most gifted footballer to emerge from the Clarets’ youth system since Jay Rodriguez a decade ago.

McNeil has been one of the Premier League’s breakthrough stars in 2019/20, providing five assists with his picture-perfect crossing and proving once and for all that Manchester United dropped the ball when they turned their back on a Rochdale-born starlet.

And, be warned Burnley fans, the summer transfer window is going to feel like pulling teeth. Speculation is already on the increase regarding the future of a 20-year-old rising star with The Mail reporting this week that Crystal Palace have identified McNeil as a £30 million Wilfried Zaha replacement.

Everton, if the report is to be believed, are keen to bring the England U21 international back to the North West too. The prospect of McNeil fizzing crosses onto the head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin should get everyone at Goodison Park drooling with anticipation.

But, as we said, players like McNeil don’t come around too often for Burnley. No wonder the claret and blue faithful want to see their club dig in their heels and stand firm.

As if he'd go to Palace — Chris (@IWGPChrisBFC) April 29, 2020

He has been a key reason for our survival. If he goes it must be huge money. — Mikky (@big_mikky) April 29, 2020

If we lose him and Tarky in one transfer window we could be in trouble. Don't think we will though personally. — (@TurfCastPodcast) April 29, 2020

Put a £100 million price tag on him, keep the sniffers away. He loves playing for the Clarets anyway. Where else would he find a better bonded, bunch of players and a boss like Dyche — Wayne Roberts (@wayne19claret19) April 30, 2020

Well they can also throw 50M in the ring can't they?

We don't want to sell so cough up or do one — JimmyMacNCheese (@ClaretFPL) April 29, 2020

100 million price tag on him please — Ben Cook (@BenCook97952468) April 30, 2020