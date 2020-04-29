Quick links

'Yes, this better be legit': Some Spurs fans react after hearing striker they're linked with

Wissam Ben Yedder of France during the training session of the French Football Team on May 30, 2019 in Clairefontaine, France.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could be on the look out for a striker to add more competition up-front.

Sevilla's French forward Wissam Ben Yedder grabs the ball after scoring a goal on November 21, 2017 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla during the UEFA Champions League group E...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had a mixed reaction to the news that they are reportedly interested in Wissam Ben Yedder.

L’Equipe claims that Tottenham are one of a number of teams who are keen to buy the striker from Monaco this summer.

And while most Spurs fans feel that Ben Yedder would be a good addition to their squad, there are big doubts over the legitimacy of the claims.

Tottenham fans are right to be sceptical over whether they would buy Ben Yedder, as his arrival would go against their usual transfer policy.

Tottenham tend to aim for young players who they can develop, but Ben Yedder is now 30 and in the peak of his career.

 

Spurs’s need for a back-up striker has been proven this season, during Heung-Min Son’s and Harry Kane’s absence though.

Tottenham have struggled to hit the back of the net without their two main scorers, and Ben Yedder could help in that regard.

The French striker has hit 18 goals in 26 games in Ligue 1 this campaign, and would provide far more depth to Tottenham’s attack if he was to arrive.

