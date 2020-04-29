Will there be another series of Strike Back? Has the Sky One series finished?

Season 8 of Sky One's Strike Back has now come to an end but is it the show's last series as well?

While it may never have set the viewing figure charts alight, Sky One's Strike Back managed to build an impressive reputation for itself over its 10 years on our screens.

Now, the eighth series of the much-loved action drama has finally come to a thrilling conclusion and brought with it a huge sense of finality.

As a result, many fans have been left asking whether or not the Sky One series has come to an end for good.

Strike Back season 8 on Sky One

Strike Back's eighth season, nicknamed Vendetta, arrived on our screens on February 25th, 2020.

Vendetta follows Section 20 as they work to recover a highly dangerous bioweapon before it can be unleashed into the world.

Now, after the 10-episode season has finally come to an end, fans have been left wondering if Strike Back will be returning for more or if the show is over for good.

Will there be another season of Strike Back?

No. Season 8 of Strike Back is the final instalment in the series.

Season 8 of Strike Back was announced in December 2019 and it was confirmed at the time that the 10-episode season would be the final instalment in the show's 10-year history.

Tonight's finale marks the end of #StrikeBack after 8 incredible, explosive seasons. It will be missed! pic.twitter.com/SQX0eFYyGb — IJPR (@IJ_PR) April 28, 2020

Fans react to season 8 finale

As season 8 has brought about the end of 10 years worth of TV, the reaction from fans on social media has been an emotional one.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "We need this show to continue....."

While another added: "God I’m going to miss you guys!! It has been funny, sad, intense, moving. Congrats on a great season!"

And finally, this fan went into full tear mode at the final goodbyes:

Oh these goodbyes are killing me Especially seeing as how there was so little love and respect between them in the beginning. Now look at them Bittersweet #StrikeBack pic.twitter.com/1rjwhUg8wj — Jamie Bamber Daily (@JamieBamberFans) April 28, 2020

Season 8 of Strike Back concluded on Sky One on April 28th, 2020.