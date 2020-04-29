Will there be a season 8 of The Curse of Oak Island? Fans call for more of History Channel favourite

Season 7 of The Curse of Oak Island has just come to an end but fans are already calling for more!

Who doesn't love a good treasure hunt?

And beyond that, who doesn't love a good treasure hunt that's shrouded in hundreds of years of mystery?

Well, fans of the History Channel's The Curse of Oak Island are certainly enamoured with the show's premise and are already calling for a new batch of episodes after the show's seventh season came to an end on April 28th.

But the question is, now that season 7 is over, will the popular series will return for an eighth season or not?

The Curse of Oak Island season 7

Season 7 of The Curse of Oak Island began airing on November 2nd, 2019 and now, at long last, the 23-episode season has finally arrived at its conclusion.

The series, which has followed a team of treasure hunters on the infamous Oak Island, Nova Scotia, Canada, has proven to be a fascinating watch for fans as more and more is uncovered about the mysterious island and its long and storied history.

As season 7 drew to a close, we watched as the treasure-hunting team got ever-closer to hopefully discovering the elusive treasure trove that is rumoured to exist somewhere under the island.

Will there be an eighth season of The Curse of Oak Island?

At the time of writing, it is unconfirmed whether or not The Curse of Oak Island will return for season 8.

However, viewing figures for the History Channel series are still high, averaging at about three million per episode, so there's quite clearly an appetite for more.

The biggest obstacle standing in season 8's path appears to be the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak as it's likely that filming, if it is happening, will have been delayed due to social distancing measure being put in place.

New seasons have regularly arrived in Autumn (or Fall if you prefer) each year since 2014 but there is a chance a coronavirus-caused delay could see any potential eighth season pushed back several months, if indeed a new season is arriving at all.

Fans certainly want more

Despite the show now boasting seven seasons, fan interest is still sky-high, something which is shown on social media where fans have already been calling for an eighth season.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "The CURSE OF OAK ISLAND: I have watched every episode (7 seasons) of this wonderful program and it is my hope that there will be a Season 8. Still many unanswered questions."

While another added: "Please say there is a season 8?!"

The seventh season of The Curse of Oak Island concluded on April 28th, 2020.