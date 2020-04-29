'Will not get that at any other club': Pundit thinks Newcastle can offer key factor to Pochettino

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Mauricio Pochettino.

Newcastle United's takeover should go through in the coming weeks, with a huge £300million deal on the verge of being completed.

The Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers are joining forces to take over the club, finally ending Mike Ashley's reign.

Fans are hugely excited about the deal, as it should give Newcastle spending power in the transfer market that they simply haven't had for a long, long time.

Whilst a host of signings have already been touted for a move to St James' Park, managers are being linked too – and Mauricio Pochettino looks to be the favourite.

Sky Sports claim that Pochettino is the number one choice for the new owners, and they're willing to pay him a staggering £19million-a-year to take the job.

The Argentinian has been out of work since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in November, but his five-and-a-half-year spell with Spurs catapulted him into the limelight as one of the top managers around.

He turned Spurs into Premier League title challengers and Champions League finalists, and Newcastle fans would have real hope that he could do the same for them – especially with huge money to spend.

Now, pundit Don Hutchison – a Newcastle fan – has taken to Twitter to suggest that Pochettino will be truly adored if he made the move to Tyneside, and he won't get the same level of love anywhere else – not even Barcelona or Real Madrid.

If Poch goes to Newcastle he will be adored and will NOT get that at any other club in Europe @talkSPORT

Barca Real Etc all sack success managers.

Newcastle fans would adore him!! — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) April 29, 2020