Why is The Simpsons on Disney Plus? Streaming service addition explored

Fans are flocking to take a walk down memory lane, but why is The Simpsons on Disney Plus?

What is the greatest TV show of all time?

Of course, there is no right answer. However, there's no denying that there are answers and suggestions which come up time and time again.

When asking the big question, you often hear people put forward the likes of Friends, Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wire, Twin Peaks... we could go on.

Indeed, there's huge competition when it comes to animation too.

Looking back on animated highlights, we have such greats as Family Guy, American Dad, South Park, BoJack Horseman, SpongeBob SquarePants and Futurama. However, we'd argue that nothing can top The Simpsons.

Created by Matt Groening, the show's history dates back to 1987, and since then, it's given us more laughs than perhaps any other title out there.

Fortunately, it's on Disney+, but why?

Why is The Simpsons on Disney Plus?

The Simpsons is on Disney Plus because Disney gained ownership of 21st Century Fox.

The acquisition of the mass media corporation took place in March 2019. In doing so, they acquired many of their assets, which includes the hit series The Simpsons.

It's great that audiences now have access to the unbeatable animated sitcom, but as it turns out, there have actually been some complaints about the treatment of the episodes themselves.

Many fans complained due to the earlier seasons (1 to 20) only being available to stream in widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, which means some of the visual gags are compromised.

However, as noted by The Verge, a tweet from the company informs audiences [see below]: “We appreciate our fans’ patience and are working to make the first 19 Seasons (and part of 20) of The Simpsons available in 4:3 versions on Disney Plus. We expect to accomplish this by the end of May.”

The source includes that they presented episodes in widescreen “in order to guarantee visual quality and consistency across all 30 seasons.” Despite their intentions, it didn't exactly work out.

We appreciate our fans’ patience and are working to make the first 19 Seasons (and part of 20) of #TheSimpsons available in 4:3 versions on #DisneyPlus. We expect to accomplish this by the end of May. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 2, 2020

The Simpsons: Essential episodes to see

There are so many amazing episodes of The Simpsons, but there is often debate regarding which seasons make up the golden era of the show.

It's widely agreed upon that the first ten seasons boast the finest episodes, so we're going to highlight fifteen essential episodes from the first ten seasons you should definitely return to:

'Treehouse of Horror' (season 2)

'Bart the Daredevil (season 2)

'Flaming Moe's (season 3)

'Homer the Heretic' (season 4)

'Homes Goes to College (season 5)

'Homer Loves Flanders' (season 5)

'Itchy & Scratchy Land' (season 6)

'Homer Badman' (season 6)

'Bart vs. Australia (season 6)

'Bart on the Road' (season 7)

'Homerpalooza' (season 7)

'Homer's Enemy' (Season 8)

'The Cartridge Family' (season 9)

'Das Bus' (season 9)

'Viva Ned Flanders' (season 10)

As you'll know, it's incredibly hard to single out just fifteen episodes, but these stand out as total gems.

There are so many other great ones, so if you haven't already, get viewing!

