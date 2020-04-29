Who plays John B on Outer Banks? Actor's age, Instagram and previous roles

The series has gone down a treat, but who plays John B on Outer Banks?

Netflix, thank you.

During the lockdown, it has been hard to imagine what we'd do without the popular streaming service.

They've delivered some of the best shows to binge over the weeks, from Tiger King to new seasons of fan-favourites like After Life.

However, for lovers of adventure, Outer Banks has provided us with the perfect dose of escapism.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, the series premiered on Wednesday, April 15th 2020 and quickly ushered audiences into its tale of romance, excitement and treasure-hunting.

At a palatable ten episodes, it's an easy one to race through in under a week - some have even done it in a couple of days!

It introduced us to so many great characters, but it's clear that viewers have taken to one of them in particular...

TIGER KING: Best meme yet explained

Who plays John B on Outer Banks?

John B on Outer Banks is played by 27-year-old actor Chase Stokes.

He's terrific in the show, but it recently came to light that he almost passed on it!

During one of the latest episodes of Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office, Chase revealed that he was first requested to consider the role back in February 2019.

He weighed in: “The first time I got the audition it was the most bland email I’ve ever got. It was four friends on a treasure hunt, Netflix, and the character’s name was John B. So I was like, ‘This is f***ing Goonies. It’s a Goonies reboot.’ I said no. I don’t want to touch a piece of iconic cinema and destroy it. I was like that’s my worst nightmare is doing a bad reboot.”

Well, thankfully he took the part!

EXTRACTION: Get to know Randeep Hooda

Chase Stokes: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Chase Stokes first appeared on screens in the 2014 short Lost Island (he played Captain Charles Whitaker).

In 2015 he landed the part of Ethan Terri in an episode of Base. Moving on, however, in 2016 he appeared in a show we're pretty certain you've heard of... Stranger Things; he makes an appearance in the episode 'The Monster'.

Later, he starred in such TV series' as Daytime Divas (Graham), Tell Me Your Secrets (Adam) and The First (Finn), while also showcasing his talents in the films The Beach House (Russell Bennett) and Between Waves (Young Dale).

Looking ahead, he'll appear - along with Outer Banks co-star Caroline Arapoglou - in the drama film Dr.Bird's Advice for Sad Poets.

Follow Chase Stokes on Instagram

If you're a fan of Chase's work on Outer Banks and fancy keeping up to date with him, it's certainly worth following him on Instagram.

You can find him over at @hichasestokes; he currently has 889k followers.

There is a range of Outer Banks-related posts to scroll through, as well as lots of other great snaps, so go check out his feed.

SEE ALSO: Where to watch acclaimed series Blood

We hope you enjoyed the show!

In other news, Twin creator offers hope for season 2.