Where to buy Jaffa Cake Gin? Intriguing new gin flavour 'doesn't disappoint' according to fans

A new flavour of gin has arrived and it's definitely one to try.

Gin has become one of the world's favourite drinks in recent years.

Whether it's plain old juniper berry gin or any one of the myriad of flavours currently out there, the drink has become a favourite tipple of many.

What's more, there are always new blends and flavours out there to try and, in the spring of 2020, arguably one of the strangest and yet most inviting flavours of gin yet was released, Jaffa Cake Gin.

Introducing Jaffa Cake Gin

Jaffa Cakes are a British staple and something that goes excellently with a cup of tea.

It must be said that combining the fan-favourite snack with gin is definitely an unexpected move but one that will no doubt pique the curiosity of gin lovers all over the country.

And, when we say Jaffa Cake Gin, we're not simply talking about orange-flavoured gin, oh no.

As well as tangy oranges and orange peel, Atom Brand's Jaffa Cake Gin includes cocoa powder and actual Jaffa Cakes in its recipe, creating a flavour that is both zingy and sharp as well as sweet.

Where to buy Jaffa Cake Gin

Atom Brands' Jaffa Cake Gin is currently available online, direct from the Master of Malt site as well as through The Food Market.

A 70cl bottle of Jaffa Cake Gin is available for £27.95 and is also eligible for one-day delivery on Master of Malt.

The Jaffa Cake Gin has proved popular with fans as well, with an average review score of 4.5/5 stars on the Master of Malt site.