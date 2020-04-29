When is Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 coming out? Release date wanted soon!

Tetsuya Nomura has said that he wants the release date for Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2 to be "ASAP" so it doesn't take too long to come out.

Everyone wants to know when Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2 is coming out, and Tetsuya Nomura has reportedly shared that he wants the release date to be sooner rather than later.

While there is no release date for when Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2 is coming out, the game's Ultimania text does include Nomura vaguely discussing how swiftly he wants it to be released.

According to a translation shared by Twitter user aitaikimochi, Nomura has reportedly said that the swiftness of the next release ultimately depends on size.

"If we divide the story into large parts, it'll take longer to make. If we divide it into more detailed smaller sections, then developing it will be faster. I hope to release the next one ASAP."

This translated quote from Nomura has ruffled some feathers with many people reporting that it could result in the remake comprising of and being sold in smaller chunks.

While we don't believe that the translation means Square Enix will release episodes which take just a few hours to complete as opposed to the 30-hours of part one, we do understand the concerns and fears.

In the same translation on Twitter there's acknowledgement from Square Enix that many outside people are under the impression it'll be a trilogy, but this isn't something they're focusing on as they only have a rough idea about how many parts will be developed for the remake to be full.

This doesn't give us fans a lot of confidence as it just raises more doubts and concerns about when the remake will eventually be whole, and - if you were to ask most fans - a trilogy would be the most ideal scenario as few want it to be as long and convoluted as the Kingdom Hearts saga.

Ultimately we don't know how many parts there will be and when part 2 is coming out, but here's hoping it arrives as a dense episode that isn't just released to keep fans happy until the next and furthermore entries are launched.

Original story:

The Final Fantasy VII Remake has been available on PlayStation 4 for over a week now and it's already estimated to be the third best selling Sony exclusive on PSN. While the length of its campaign is more than enough at around 30-40 hours, lots of players have already completed it and are thus awaiting news concerning the release date for when part 2 is coming out.

Nomura and co have made significant changes to the original storyline in the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and this has resulted in divisive responses with some dubbing it fan-fiction whereas others have praised for it for being daring. However, regardless of where you sit on the fence, it's impossible to argue with the sentiment that part 2 is now more unpredictable than ever before.

There's very little known about the second episode such as how long it will be and whether it'll even complete the story of the self-proclaimed remake, but as of this moment all fans really want to know more than anything else is its release date.

Will Final Fantasy 7 Remake part 2 be on PS4?

Square Enix have hinted that the Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2 will be on PS4.

Part 2 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake will most definitely be on PS5, but Square Enix have suggested that they won't abandon PS4 players who don't make the upgrade.

"The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles," said Square Enix back in February 2020.

"It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles."

This answer doesn't guarantee that Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2 will be on PS4 as "farther down the road" is incredibly vague, but it does at least suggest that the second episode could be cross-platform.

With that being said, it's still possible that the title could be exclusive to the next-generation console so don't fully expect it to be available on PS4.

When will FF7 Remake part 2 come out?

There is no release date for when Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2 will come out (update: Testuya Nomura has said he wants it to be released "ASAP").

However, while there's no release date for Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2, it may not take as long to come out as the first episode did.

Square Enix confirmed back in November 2019 that the second episode was already in-development, and IGN reported that a Square Enix representative had said "that the team anticipates that the development of the second game will be more efficient".

As mentioned by Gamespot, this suggests that you won't need to wait another five years as with the first episode. The Remake was officially revealed at E3 2015 but in 2017 Square Enix then decided to develop it primarily through an internal team rather than external partners.

So, with a team and foundation firmly established, along with development already being in progress, it's more than possible that the second episode will come out in fewer than five years.

Granted, we can't say how long the Remake will take to fully complete as Square Enix themselves don't even know how many parts they want to create, but - on the bright side - at least we have more adventures with the wonderful Tifa, Aerith, and Barret to anticipate.