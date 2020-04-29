VE Day: Where to buy a Tommy in the window figure? The British Legion urges public to offer support

With the 75th anniversary of VE Day on the horizon, the Royal British Legion has launched a special campaign to help commemorate the occasion.

It's always worth casting our minds back in an effort to remember those who sacrificed themselves in the two World Wars.

In 2020, we were due to see one of the biggest celebrations to commemorate VE Day and it's now been 75 years since the Allies secured victory in Europe.

However, events that had been planned to coincide with the occasion have been thrown into doubt or have simply been cancelled thanks to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

But that hasn't stopped the Royal British Legion launching their Tommy in the window campaign, an initiative that can help pay respects to those who fought in the war and help support modern servicemen and women without members of the public having to leave their homes.

But what exactly is the campaign and how can members of the public get involved?

What is the Tommy in the window campaign?

The Tommy in the window campaign is an initiative from the Royal British Legion to help commemorate those who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars, primarily the latter with the 75th anniversary of VE Day coming up.

Not only is it a way in which members of the public can show a sign of respect to those who fought in the two World Wars but it's also an opportunity to help support modern servicemen and women.

This is because the money raised through the campaign will be used to help get a veteran into employment and offer support to families.

What members of the public are being asked to do is display a specially designed image of a British Second World War soldier in their windows, similar to other campaigns to offer support for the NHS.

As well as selling stickers, the Royal British Legion is also offering perspex figures to help mark the occasion.

Where to buy a Tommy in the window figure?

The Tommy in the window figures, which are made by former servicemen and women, are available to purchase online from the RBLI (Royal British Legion Industries) shop.

The standard 25cm perspex figure is priced at £25 and according to the Press Association, more than 2,000 of the figures have been purchased so far.

If you can't quite stretch to the £25 figure, lapel badges are also on offer (£12 for a pack of five) while window stickers are also available at £4.95.

It should be noted that these prices do not include delivery.

When is VE Day?

VE Day is taking place on May 8th 2020 and has been designated as a bank holiday, replacing the usual first May bank holiday.

As a result, those hoping to get their hands on a Tommy in the window figure will have to act fast if it's to arrive prior to May 8th, especially with the ongoing lockdown causing delays with some postal and delivery services.