'Time has come': Reported £25m Tottenham target signals intention for summer transfer

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring Andre Onana to the Premier League - will Eredivisie champions Ajax be forced to let him go?

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Andre Onana has clarified his intention to leave Ajax this summer, telling AD that ‘my time has come’ at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Perhaps the scariest thing about this cat-like Cameroonian is that he is nowhere near his peak. At just 24 years of age, Onana is just getting started and, after winning the domestic double with Ajax last season, he has a taste for trophies too.

Whether he would get his hands on silverware at Tottenham, however, remains to be seen.

Spurs fans will not need us to remind them that, after defeats to RB Leipzig and Norwich City in the Champions League and FA Cup, the North London giants will go without a trophy yet again, 12 years since their EFL Cup final triumph over Chelsea.

The Mirror (14 April, page 49) reports that Tottenham have made contact with Onana about a potential £25 million move to the English capital. PSG and Chelsea are interested too, however, so the Eredivisie champion has a decision to make.

One thing is for sure, though – Onana will not be starting between the sticks for Ajax when 2020/21 kicks off.

"It was five great years here, but now my time has come to take a step. We made that agreement last year,” says the one-time Barcelona youngster.

"I don't yet know what will happen, but my ambitions are clear."

With Hugo Lloris set to turn 34 before the end of the year, Onana looks every inch a long-term successor for one of the longest-serving players in Jose Mourinho’s squad.