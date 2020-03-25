TikTok follower count comparison: How Charli D'Amelio became TikTok's most-followed star over Loren Gray

TikTok has a new queen as Charli D'Amelio overtakes Loren Gray to become the app's most-followed star!

Social media has taken over modern society with millions joining up to sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

However, nothing has quite seen the explosion in popularity that TikTok has.

The site only went live in 2016 but it's already amassed a userbase of more than 500 million people.

Naturally, given its popularity, there is always plenty of interest in just who is the most followed person on TikTok and today has seen an exciting development in this area.

TikTok's new biggest star!

For months, if not years, TikTok star Loren Gray has been the Queen of TikTok with the most-followed account.

However, on March 25th, 2020 that all changed as Charli D'Amelio, who has flown onto the scene in recent months, has climbed to the top of the TikTok mountain and is now has the most-followed account on the social media app.

Her popularity on TikTok and Instagram has led to fame away from social media as well, even appearing on The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon.

Charli D'Amelio's TikTok follower count

On TikTok, Charli D'Amelio is listed as having 41.4 million followers on the app which makes her the most-followed person on the site.

Her account is even more popular than TikTok's official page which has 37.9 million followers.

According to Live Counts, Charli D'Amelio stands at a whopping 41,390,971 followers at the time of writing (as of March 25th, 2020).

Update April 29th: Over a month after we first visited Charli D'Amelio's follower count, her fan numbers have increased by over 10 million as she now boasts an astonishing 51,931,152 followers on TikTok.

Loren Gray's TikTok follower count

Loren Gray has had TikTok's most-followed account for some time now but with just 41.3 million followers, she's now slipped to second place in the all-time follower's list.

Live Counts, at the exact moment of writing, suggests that Loren has 41,319,991 followers, which is still hugely impressive but is not enough to keep her place at top-spot.

Update April 29th: While Charli D'Amelio's follower numbers have increased by over 10 million since we last examined them, Loren Gray has added just one million followers to her account as she now boasts a following of 42,715,239 according to Live Counts.