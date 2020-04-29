Quick links

'The only option': Reported £52m target is not interested in joining Tottenham

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wanted to bring Arthur Melo to the Premier League - but he's staying at La Liga champions Barcelona.

Arthur Melo has all-but ruled out a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur with the Brazil international stating that he wants to stay at Barcelona for years to come, in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

If Barca were facing something of a financial crisis before the global health epidemic reared it’s ugly head, then imagine the situation the Catalan giants find themselves in now.

Quique Setien’s side have just £25 million to spend on new signings in the off-season, according to shocking claims made by Goal. So it almost goes without saying that Barcelona will have to cash in on a star player or two if they are to land a striker capable of lacing Luis Suarez’s boots.

And that is where Arthur comes in.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham have expressed an interest in a midfield maestro with Catalan DNA running through his veins. But with the speculation bubbling over in Spain, Arthur himself obviously believes that the time is right to speak out and make his stance clear.

"There'll always be rumours, but I'm honestly really clear about the fact that the only option I'm interested in is staying at Barcelona," said a playmaker who joined Barca from Gremio two years ago and is now valued at £52 million (Sport).

"I'm really sure and relaxed about it. I feel very much at home here and thank the club and the coaching staff for the faith they've placed in me. That's yet another reason that makes me totally certain that all I want to do is stay here.

"The rumoured interest from big clubs is always flattering for anyone - and it's a good sign - but my mind is totally focused on being here for many years to come.”

While the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic are facing uncertain futures at the Camp Nou, Arthur is surely one player who simply has to stay. After all, he is one of very few players in Setien’s squad capable of playing the type of football that Johan Cruyff would be proud to call his own.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

