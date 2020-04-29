'The deal is done': West Ham have allegedly beaten a number of clubs to teenage star

West Ham United look set to sign youngster Michael Forbes.

West Ham Untied will have to cut their cloth accordingly in the summer transfer window, but they appear to have one new signing all wrapped up.

The global pandemic will hit clubs financially, and the Hammers are likely to be one club who are dented this summer, making big signings unlikely.

Still, West Ham can still focus on the future by bringing in youngsters to develop over the coming years, and they appear to have brought in one exciting talent.

The Ulster Herald claim that Northern Irish talent Michael Forbes has agreed to join West Ham, having signed a pre-contract with the club last week.

Forbes allegedly had three trial spells with West Ham before agreeing to join, and now he has turned 16, he can make the move over to East London.

A host of clubs wanted to sign Forbes, but the Dungannon Swifts youngster picked West Ham after those trial spells, and will now look to kick on with the Hammers.

Forbes can play in at centre back, left back or in midfield, giving West Ham a promising talent to work with over the coming years.

“The deal is done and Michael is a West Ham player as of his 16th birthday today,” said Dungannon Swifts Head of Development Dixie Robinson. “Physically and athletically Michael has a lot going for him. And he is techinically very good as well,” he added.