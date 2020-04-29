Spurs reportedly chase £105m sensation who idolises Radamel Falcao

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Fabio Silva.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Fabio Silva says Colombia international Radamel Falcao is his idol as he looks to follow in the striker’s footsteps, AS report.

Silva, 17, is widely regarded as one of the best youngsters around.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs are among Europe’s top clubs tracking the talented forward who is showing signs of his huge promise already.

Silva has already broken into Porto’s first-team squad, scoring three goals this term.

When asked about his idols after becoming Porto’s youngest ever top-flight starter, Silva says former Porto striker Falcao tops his list.

“I have always loved Falcao, since the days of Porto, Atlético. Unfortunately, he had injuries. Falcao is very strong and assured and this is an aspect that I have to improve,” Silva said, quoted by AS.

Falcao has had spells at Porto, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Monaco, winning the French league title with the latter in 2016-17 and back-to-back Europa League titles with Porto and Atelti between 2010-12.

Silva will do well to surpass Falcao’s success, but his potential is enormous.

According to Goal, the Portuguese youngster has a £105 million release clause in his contract, illustrating how highly they rate him.

Tottenham must find a way to bridge the gap on Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester City, having fallen away over the past 12-15 months despite last season’s Champions League run.

Signing young players and developing them has brought plenty of success for Spurs, but judging by Silva’s release clause, the days of picking up young bargains appear to be over.