Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United

Premier League

Spurs player says Newcastle midfielder taunted him in the tunnel, it made him nervous

John Verrall
Kyle Walker-Peters joins Southampton FC on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, pictured at the Staplewood Campus on January 28, 2020 in Southampton, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur met in Kyle Walker-Peters' debut back in 2016.

Kyle Walker Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Training Tottenham Hotspurs at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on May 31, 2019 in Madrid Spain

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters has told Copa 90 that he was taunted by Newcastle United’s Jonjo Shelvey before his Premier League debut back in 2016.

Walker-Peters was selected to play right-back for Tottenham at St. James’ Park, and Shelvey was clearly keen to test the youngster’s mental strength.

Even before a ball had been kicked the Newcastle midfielder picked Walker-Peters out in the tunnel, and announced that he would be testing him out immediately.

 

“Going into it was nervous as going into in the tunnel before the Newcastle tunnel is quite tight, and I remember Jonjo Shelvey saying ‘give me the ball at kick-off, I’m putting it on his head’,” Walker-Peters recalls.

“And I remember he did exactly that, he’s got crazy technique, he put it right on my head and I won the header and that gave me confidence for the whole game.”

Tottenham went on to win 2-0 against Newcastle on that day, with Walker-Peters impressing.

Jonjo Shelvey during the Newcastle United Warm Weather Training Session at La Finca Golf Resort on February 13, 2019 in Callosa de Segura, Spain.

Unfortunately for the youngster, that game has been one of the highlights of his Tottenham career so far.

Walker-Peters has still failed to nail down a place in Spurs’s line-up, and he was loaned out in January to Southampton to try and get him some regular game time.

The move is yet to really work out for Walker-Peters due to the suspension of the Premier League, but when football does come back, the Spurs academy graduate will surely be hoping that he can get can a run of games with the Saints and prove that he is capable of performing at Premier League level.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch