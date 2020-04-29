TikTok: Girl claims she found 'spit in her Starbucks Drink'

It seems like not everyone is aware of the need for cleanliness during the coronavirus pandemic, as a girl claims she found phlegm in her takeaway order.

As we are in the middle of a global health pandemic, everyone is being urged to take precautions like washing their hands and wearing masks to remain as clean as possible and limit the spread of germs.

Obviously not everyone is following the advice, as in the middle of the epidemic, someone claims that they have found a large amount of spit in their Starbucks drink, and have posted the 'proof' on TikTok.

It seems that TikTok isn't just being used to post lighthearted challenges and dance videos anymore, as the girl from America has used the video sharing app to highlight something a lot more serious.

JOE BIDEN: Economic Intercourse Memes are the one

What actually happened?

According to the TikTok girl from Los Angeles, USA, she ordered a Starbucks drink on Postmates, a food delivery service that picks up food from various food chains and delivers it to your house.

Then when the drink arrived at her house, the TikTok girls claims that she opened it up to see that someone had spat in the drink.

I saw a tiktok of a woman showing her Starbucks drinks that had literal ass SPIT in them and now I never want to order delivery again what the hell we gon do now — ✨Vanessa ✨ (@papivane) April 26, 2020

Then she posted it to TikTok

After finding spit in her drink, she then decided to post it to TikTok.

She posted a video of the drink and used a stick to show the spit floating in the drink to the camera. On the video she wrote, "watch out, just ordered #starbucks from #postmates #covidiots #LA contact asap".

In light of the coronavirus, the spread of germs like this is a very dangerous issue and sufficient hygiene needs to be at the top of everyone's priorities.

The TikTok has got over 730k likes and 50k shares.

SCARY: Influencer held at knifepoint in her own home

Is the TikTok video real?

There is no evidence proving that the spit came from StarBucks despite the claim made from the girl. Starbucks have not commented on the video, either.

Some people are also claiming that the TikTok is fake, and the girl spat in her own drink just to get views.

There is also the dilemma of potential third party interference via Postmates, who delivered the drink. There is no way to tell how the spit got into the cup.

Either way, it's definitely highlighted the importance for good hygiene, especially during the coronavirus.